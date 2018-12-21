Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Reduced by Analyst

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a research note issued on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $32.00 price target on Venator Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

VNTR opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $405.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.51. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.99 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

