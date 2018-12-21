Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quantenna Communications from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNA opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $541.10 million, a PE ratio of -706.00, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.24. Quantenna Communications has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.06 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David William Carroll sold 10,689 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $178,826.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,928.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 7,172 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $129,741.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,158,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 233,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 85,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

