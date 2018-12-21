Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics to $96.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.88. 23,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,225. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

