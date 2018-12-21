Quintana Energy Services (QES) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QES. ValuEngine upgraded Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Quintana Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Quintana Energy Services from $8.90 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Shares of QES stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Quintana Energy Services has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $147.36 million and a P/E ratio of -87.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.50 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quintana Energy Services will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

