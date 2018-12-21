Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $178,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.93.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

