Raymond James Cuts goeasy (GSY) Price Target to C$58.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Monday. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get goeasy alerts:

TSE GSY opened at C$31.91 on Monday. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$31.52 and a 1-year high of C$54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.53, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a current ratio of 13.70.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$129.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that goeasy will post 4.13000037611637 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

In related news, insider Donald Kenneth Johnson purchased 24,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.80 per share, with a total value of C$962,801.80. Also, Director David Harry Appel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.69 per share, with a total value of C$36,690.00. Insiders have acquired 29,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,524 in the last three months.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; and consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.