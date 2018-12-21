Raymond James Trims Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Target Price to $38.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

PEB opened at $28.90 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In related news, Director Cydney Donnell acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,812.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 34.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 489.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,428 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

