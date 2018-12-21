Raytheon (RTN) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,858 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Raytheon worth $100,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Raytheon by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.
Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $157.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.
Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.
About Raytheon
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
