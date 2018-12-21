Raytheon (RTN) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,858 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Raytheon worth $100,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Raytheon by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $157.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/raytheon-rtn-shares-bought-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.