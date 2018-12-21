RealChain (RCT) Price Up 26% This Week

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One RealChain token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a market cap of $302,258.00 and $133,555.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,646,630 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

