RealPage Inc (RP) Major Shareholder Sells $4,664,000.00 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $4,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,056,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,603,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Seren Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 127,663 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $6,609,113.51.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $7,341,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 102,300 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $5,077,149.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $12,926,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.47 and a beta of 1.36. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RP. FMR LLC grew its position in RealPage by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RealPage by 10,937.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 797,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in RealPage by 772.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 566,001 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RealPage by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 711,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,888,000 after purchasing an additional 447,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RealPage from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

