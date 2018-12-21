Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This is a boost from Reaves Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSEARCA:UTES opened at $34.17 on Friday. Reaves Utilities ETF has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $36.99.

