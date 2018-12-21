Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural gas prices are on the rise and lifting the prospects of the entire industry, not least Cabot Oil & Gas. Cabot's large acreage holdings in the fast-growing Marcellus Shale supports several years of drilling. The company’s execution success, continued expense management and improving well economics further enhances its outlook. A relatively low risk profile and longer reserve lives are other positives in the Cabot story. Overall, Cabot’s diversified asset portfolio should help it generate steady production growth going forward. Recently, the company gave investors another reason to cheer after it announced an increase to its dividend payout. Consequently, Cabot is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels and is viewed as a preferred energy play to own now.”

11/20/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cabot's large acreage holdings in the fast-growing Marcellus Shale supports several years of drilling. The company’s execution success, continued expense management and improving well economics further enhances its outlook. A relatively low risk profile and longer reserve lives are other positives in the Cabot story. Recently, the company gave investors another reason to cheer after it announced an increase to its dividend payout. However, being a natural gas-weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity's price struggles and can’t profit much from the rising oil prices. As it is, Cabot’s expensive valuation and reduced output growth forecast keep us worried. Considering these factors, upside from current levels appear limited, which forms the basis of the cautious stance.”

11/20/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Notwithstanding Cabot Oil & Gas' weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings, the energy explorer's rating is upgraded to a 'Buy. While the underperformance was triggered by lower-than-anticipated production, the company reported strong results overall. Cabot benefited from its large acreage holdings in the fast-growing Marcellus Shale that supports several years of drilling. The company’s execution success, continued expense management and improving well economics further enhances its outlook. A relatively low risk profile and longer reserve lives are other positives in the Cabot story. Recently, the company gave investors another reason to cheer after it announced an increase to its dividend. As it is, natural gas prices are on the rise and lifting the prospects of the entire industry, not just Cabot. Consequently, Cabot is viewed as a preferred natural gas play to own now.”

10/29/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/24/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. 11,273,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,088. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.74 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 312,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 33.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 228,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 24.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,639,000 after purchasing an additional 424,187 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

