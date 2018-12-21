Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shotspotter (SSTI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2018 – Shotspotter was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2018 – Shotspotter is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2018 – Shotspotter is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2018 – Shotspotter is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.09 price target on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Shotspotter is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.09 price target on the stock.

12/1/2018 – Shotspotter was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2018 – Shotspotter was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

11/16/2018 – Shotspotter was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2018 – Shotspotter was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Shotspotter had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $62.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2018 – Shotspotter was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2018 – Shotspotter was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Shotspotter stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 2.04. Shotspotter Inc has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Get Shotspotter Inc alerts:

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shotspotter news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $56,011.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.