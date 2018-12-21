Regenxbio (RGNX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RGNX. TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Regenxbio from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Regenxbio stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -0.53. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 44.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $308,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $445,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,341.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,444 shares of company stock worth $29,065,167 in the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

