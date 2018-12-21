Regis Co. (RGS) Stake Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regis were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Regis by 17.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 11.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 872,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of RGS opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. Regis Co. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $287.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Regis had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jim Brian Lain sold 9,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $166,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

