Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $10.13 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8,307.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,467 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 52,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,573,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $217,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $10.13 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-has-10-13-million-stake-in-marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc.html.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.