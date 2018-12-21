Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $7.51 Million Stake in Government Properties Income Trust (GOV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) by 1,029.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,277 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.09% of Government Properties Income Trust worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Government Properties Income Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Government Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

GOV opened at $6.76 on Friday. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $698.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

