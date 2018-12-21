Reitmans (RET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

Reitmans Company Profile (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

