Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.25 Million Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $28,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 507.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,277,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.10 and a 12-month high of $403.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alexander’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO). We have seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

