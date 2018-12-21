Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $29.26 Million Position in Universal Corp (UVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 53.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $29,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 110.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 71.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 83.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 134,381 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the third quarter worth about $10,844,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 34.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.79. Universal Corp has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 4th.

In other Universal news, Director John B. Adams, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $201,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,938.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $209,219.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,261 shares of company stock worth $421,036. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

