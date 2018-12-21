Replimune Group (REPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,779. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $8,425,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $9,951,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $2,066,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $82,166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $319,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.