Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 21st (ACN, ACRS, AMRN, APOG, ATU, BYSI, CTAS, CUBI, CVGW, FB)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 21st:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was given a $178.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was given a $50.00 target price by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was given a $35.00 price target by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was given a $48.00 price target by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was given a $167.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was given a $38.00 price target by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was given a $94.00 price target by analysts at Lake Street Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was given a $18.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was given a $62.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was given a $41.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was given a $11.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $90.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $92.00 target price by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $103.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was given a $26.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) was given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply