Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 21st (ACN, ACRS, AMRN, APOG, ATU, BYSI, CTAS, CUBI, CVGW, FB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 21st:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was given a $178.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was given a $50.00 target price by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was given a $35.00 price target by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was given a $48.00 price target by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was given a $167.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was given a $38.00 price target by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was given a $94.00 price target by analysts at Lake Street Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was given a $18.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was given a $62.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was given a $41.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was given a $11.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $90.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $92.00 target price by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $103.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was given a $26.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) was given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

