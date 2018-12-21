Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2,480.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 65.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 160.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $192.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

In other news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 22,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $4,609,813.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,150,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 7,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $1,444,481.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,557 shares of company stock worth $68,021,269. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

