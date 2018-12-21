Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys Shares of 7,500 Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 1,092.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 76,680 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 244.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 17.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBSH. BidaskClub raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ UBSH opened at $28.12 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corp has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Union Bankshares Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

