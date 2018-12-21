Resources Management Corp CT ADV Invests $153,000 in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 108.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,783,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after buying an additional 926,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 158.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,546,000 after buying an additional 745,156 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,504,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,909,000 after buying an additional 471,527 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 809.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after buying an additional 383,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 41.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,352,000 after buying an additional 347,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Raisbeck bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $988,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.88 and a 52 week high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

