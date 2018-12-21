Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.05

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 97311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,325,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,810,000 after buying an additional 118,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,527,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,568,000 after buying an additional 192,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,527,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,568,000 after buying an additional 192,287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $47,532,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,092,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,094,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

