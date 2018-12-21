Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.

Retail Properties of America has a payout ratio of 65.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Retail Properties of America to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.10 on Friday. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAI. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

