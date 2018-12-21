Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Given a $15.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of RPAI stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 66,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,597. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 108.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 167.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 58.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,458,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,966,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 841,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

