Rev Group (REVG) Stock Price Down 22.9% After Earnings Miss

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) traded down 22.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.95. 2,629,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 609,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.58 million. Rev Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Get Rev Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Rev Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rev Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rev Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,480,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 800,798.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 512,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 512,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 403.3% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 259,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 207,677 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 65.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rev Group (REVG) Stock Price Down 22.9% After Earnings Miss” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/rev-group-revg-stock-price-down-22-9-after-earnings-miss.html.

About Rev Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.