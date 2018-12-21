Reviewing Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) & Mesoblast (MESO)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mesoblast alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mesoblast and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 0 4 0 2.60 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 0 10 0 2.82

Mesoblast currently has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 332.58%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.23%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -171.79% -12.90% -10.44% Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A -106.13% -65.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $17.34 million 18.84 -$35.29 million ($0.63) -5.51 Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$145.10 million ($3.37) -9.88

Mesoblast has higher revenue and earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.