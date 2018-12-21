Reviewing CBTX (CBTX) & BB&T (BBT)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and BB&T (NYSE:BBT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CBTX and BB&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 1 1 0 2.50 BB&T 0 7 13 0 2.65

CBTX presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. BB&T has a consensus target price of $55.53, suggesting a potential upside of 28.58%. Given BB&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BB&T is more favorable than CBTX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBTX and BB&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $130.86 million 5.91 $27.57 million $1.39 21.42 BB&T $12.16 billion 2.74 $2.39 billion $3.14 13.75

BB&T has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. BB&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. BB&T pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CBTX pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BB&T pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BB&T has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. BB&T is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of BB&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BB&T shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and BB&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 24.61% 8.53% 1.25% BB&T 23.52% 11.66% 1.40%

Summary

BB&T beats CBTX on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, restaurant franchisees loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers multi-family residential loans comprising loans secured by properties deemed multi-family, which includes apartment buildings; and commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, secured and unsecured term, and home improvement loans. Further, it provides debit card, online banking, mobile banking, e-statement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and cash management, night depository, and cashier's check services, as well as treasury services, including lockbox, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. CBTX, Inc. operates 33 banking locations, including 18 branches in Houston; and 15 branches in Beaumont, Texas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various funding services; and asset management, automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, commercial general liability, surety, title and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital markets, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, commercial middle market lending, floor plan lending, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investments, real estate lending, and supply chain management services. Further, the company provides retail brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, investment advice, corporate finance, and equity research services, as well as facilitates the origination, trading, and distribution of fixed-income securities and equity products. Additionally, BB&T Corporation offers non-deposit investment products, including discount brokerage services, equities, fixed-rate, variable-rate and index annuities, mutual funds, government and municipal bonds, and money market funds. As of October 16, 2018, it operated through approximately 1,900 financial centers. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

