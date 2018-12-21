Reviewing Clearsign Combustion (CLIR) & Orbotech (ORBK)

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) and Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Clearsign Combustion alerts:

Clearsign Combustion has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbotech has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clearsign Combustion and Orbotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearsign Combustion N/A -87.23% -74.90% Orbotech 14.62% 16.36% 11.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearsign Combustion and Orbotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearsign Combustion $540,000.00 52.33 -$9.68 million N/A N/A Orbotech $900.86 million 2.96 $132.38 million $2.74 20.02

Orbotech has higher revenue and earnings than Clearsign Combustion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Clearsign Combustion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Orbotech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Clearsign Combustion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Orbotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clearsign Combustion and Orbotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearsign Combustion 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbotech 0 4 0 0 2.00

Orbotech has a consensus price target of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. Given Orbotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orbotech is more favorable than Clearsign Combustion.

Summary

Orbotech beats Clearsign Combustion on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearsign Combustion Company Profile

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. ClearSign Combustion Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software. The company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services direct imaging, automated optical inspection (AOI), automated optical shaping, via formation laser drilling tools, additive printing solutions, and other production systems used in the manufacture of PCBs; AOI, test, repair, and process monitoring systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs; and etch, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, and molecular vapor deposition equipment used in the manufacture of SDs, such as micro-electro-mechanical systems, advanced semiconductor packaging, power and radio frequency devices, and high brightness light emitting diode devices. It is also involved in the research, development, and marketing of products for the deposition of thin film coating of various materials on crystalline silicon photovoltaic wafers for solar energy panels. In addition, the company develops and markets check processing and healthcare payments automation solutions to banks, financial, and other payment processing institutions and healthcare providers through system integrators and solution providers. The company was formerly known as Optrotech Ltd. and changed its name to Orbotech Ltd. as a result of its merger with Orbot Systems Ltd. in October 1992. Orbotech Ltd. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearsign Combustion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearsign Combustion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.