Reviewing Inovalon (INOV) and Her Imports (HHER)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon -2.12% 4.12% 1.90% Her Imports -28.46% -32.35% -29.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Inovalon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inovalon and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 0 2 0 0 2.00 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovalon currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.83%. Given Inovalon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalon is more favorable than Her Imports.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inovalon and Her Imports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $449.36 million 4.62 $34.81 million $0.23 59.17 Her Imports $16.06 million 0.51 $920,000.00 N/A N/A

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Volatility & Risk

Inovalon has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -15.43, indicating that its share price is 1,643% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovalon beats Her Imports on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 932,000 physicians; 455,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 240 million individuals and 37 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

