Reviewing Insignia Systems (ISIG) & Fluent (FLNT)

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

This table compares Insignia Systems and Fluent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $26.43 million 0.69 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A Fluent $220.27 million 1.09 -$53.20 million ($0.72) -4.44

Insignia Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Insignia Systems and Fluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fluent has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Fluent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than Insignia Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Insignia Systems has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Insignia Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems 4.90% 10.68% 7.28% Fluent -10.70% 1.61% 1.13%

Summary

Insignia Systems beats Fluent on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc. develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company's primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices. Its products also include POPSign program, a point-of-purchase advertising and promotion program that delivers information from manufacturers, such as product uses and features, nutritional information, advertising taglines, product images, or usage photos; and freshADS, an advertising vehicle. In addition, the company offers brand-equity signage programs; provides adhesive and non-adhesive supplies in various colors, sizes, and weights; and sells laser printable cardstock and label supplies. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites. It also provides audience solutions that empower to target ads with unprecedented precision and drive qualified prospects at scale; and MobileNow, which offers marketers access to unique mobile Web inventory coupled with the precision targeting capabilities. The company was formerly known as Cogint, Inc. and changed its name to Fluent, Inc. in April 2018. Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.