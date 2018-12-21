Reviewing Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF) & Home Depot (HD)

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jewett-Cameron Trading and Home Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Depot 0 6 14 0 2.70

Home Depot has a consensus target price of $205.89, indicating a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Home Depot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Depot is more favorable than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Profitability

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Home Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jewett-Cameron Trading 5.82% 14.97% 13.41% Home Depot 10.00% 664.88% 23.56%

Dividends

Home Depot pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Jewett-Cameron Trading does not pay a dividend. Home Depot pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Depot has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Depot has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Home Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Home Depot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Home Depot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jewett-Cameron Trading $53.92 million 0.57 $2.92 million N/A N/A Home Depot $100.90 billion 1.80 $8.63 billion $7.46 21.51

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Summary

Home Depot beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products. It offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry. The Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other segment is involved in the wholesale of wood products, such as fencing and landscape timbers; and manufacture and distribution of specialty metal products comprising dog kennels, proprietary gate support systems, perimeter fencing, and greenhouses. The Seed Processing and Sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seeds to distributors. This segment is also involved in cleaning seeds. The Industrial Tools and Clamps segment imports and distributes pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, saw blades, digital calipers, and laser guides to retailers under the MSI-Pro, Avenger, and ProMax brands. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in North Plains, Oregon.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers. The company also offers installation programs that include flooring, cabinets, countertops, water heaters, and sheds; and professional installation in various categories sold through its in-home sales programs, such as roofing, siding, windows, cabinet refacing, furnaces, and central air systems, as well as acts as a contractor to provide installation services to its do-it-for-me customers through third-party installers. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves home owners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, handymen, property managers, building service contractors, and specialty tradesmen, such as installers. It also sells its products through online. As of January 28, 2018, the company operated 2,284 stores, including 1,980 in the United States, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the territories of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam; 182 in Canada; and 122 in Mexico. The Home Depot, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

