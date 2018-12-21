Reviewing Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) & Associated Banc (ASB)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Associated Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $117.88 million 3.22 $15.13 million $0.81 15.73 Associated Banc $1.22 billion 2.63 $229.26 million $1.52 12.75

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Old Second Bancorp and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Associated Banc 0 8 1 0 2.11

Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.29%. Associated Banc has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.04%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 17.04% 16.05% 1.33% Associated Banc 20.53% 9.44% 0.99%

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Associated Banc on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking. In addition, the company provides safe deposit services; trust services; wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, it offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. The company provides its financial services through its 25 banking locations located in Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, DuPage, LaSalle, Will, and Cook counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including, larger businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities, and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology, which are key shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

