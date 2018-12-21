Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RVLT stock remained flat at $$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday. 97,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,402. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 1,137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 194,869 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,162,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the period. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

