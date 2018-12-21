Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 54.69% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.14%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

