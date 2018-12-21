Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 15,829 Retail Value Inc (RVI)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,430,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $113,597.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $26.89 on Friday. Retail Value Inc has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc will post -10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. (formerly known as DDR Corp.). RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

