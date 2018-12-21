Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,279,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 86,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,569 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,662. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a report on Sunday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

