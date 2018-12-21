Rhumbline Advisers Has $729,000 Stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,931,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 521,536 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 252,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 295.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 90,248 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,780,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.33. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 4,205.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cyril Allouche sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $51,899.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

