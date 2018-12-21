Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,369 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boot Barn were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $142,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $174,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $254,000.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

