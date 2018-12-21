RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, UBS Group cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

NASDAQ REDU opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.95 million, a PE ratio of 72.10 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $50.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REDU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 108.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,169,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,703 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 37.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 857,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 234,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter worth about $599,000. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

