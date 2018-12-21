Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ (RTTR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of RTTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 46,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,143. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.98% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

