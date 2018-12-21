Robert W. Baird Lowers Greif (GEF) Price Target to $42.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Greif from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of Greif stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.75. 270,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,875. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Greif has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $987.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Greif by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Greif by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 25,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

