Robert W. Baird Lowers Stericycle (SRCL) Price Target to $44.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.32 and a 1-year high of $76.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 8.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 14.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 169.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.