Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Oracle (ORCL) Price Target to $55.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, decreased their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.66.

ORCL opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $177,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

