Royce Alan Palmer Buys 1,500 Shares of Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) Stock

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CFO Royce Alan Palmer bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 4,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. Construction Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Imperial Capital set a $14.00 target price on Construction Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. DA Davidson set a $15.00 target price on Construction Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Construction Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

