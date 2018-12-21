RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,648 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 377.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,797,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,543,000 after buying an additional 3,742,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,410,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,826,000 after buying an additional 213,339 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $247.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $244.65 and a 12-month high of $293.94.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

