Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,907,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,831,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,811,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,869,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.

